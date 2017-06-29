German OEMs and suppliers team up to tackle fuel cell production

Several companies have teamed up in the hope of refining the manufacturing process of fuel cell technology, making it more viable for high volume production. By Michael Nash

The fuel cell vehicle (FCV) segment is yet to turn heads. In terms of sale volumes, FCVs don’t come close to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) or battery electric vehicles (BEVs). There are very few models on the market, and each comes with a hefty price tag.

However, the technology’s range and refuelling times are similar to conventional vehicles that use gasoline or diesel internal combustion engines (ICEs). As a result, companies are now turning to the manufacturing process in the hope of making fuel cell technology more suitable for mass-market models….