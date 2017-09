With the Greens as a junior coalition partner, the German government is expected to take a tougher stance on emissions. By Megan Lampinen

A political reshuffle in Germany has opened the floodgates of speculation for automotive policy. Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term but her CDU/CSU party has lost its current coalition partner, the social democratic SPD. Instead, a coalition is expected to form among the Green and the business friendly FDP….