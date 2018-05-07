Gasoline turbos to dominate in Europe by 2024 – supplier

Until recently, turbocharging technology was most common in diesel engines, in which high pressure exhausts are easily able to spin the turbine that powers a turbocharger’s compressor, thus improving engine efficiency. But since their widespread appearance in the late 1980s, similar technology has emerged for gasoline vehicles, enabling engine-downsizing without sacrificing performance, regardless of fuel type….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing