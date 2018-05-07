Gasoline turbos to dominate in Europe by 2024 – supplier

Turbocharging gasoline ICEs is far more sophisticated than it is for diesels, but with years of experience, MHI subsidiary Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe (MTEE) believes it is primed to take advantage of a surge in demand. By Xavier Boucherat

Until recently, turbocharging technology was most common in diesel engines, in which high pressure exhausts are easily able to spin the turbine that powers a turbocharger’s compressor, thus improving engine efficiency. But since their widespread appearance in the late 1980s, similar technology has emerged for gasoline vehicles, enabling engine-downsizing without sacrificing performance, regardless of fuel type….