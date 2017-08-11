Freight movement optimisation could hinge on autonomous drive

Steve Twydell, Chief Executive of 3T Logistics, speaks to Megan Lampinen about why the true benefit of freight matching won't be realised until vehicles can be used 24 hours a day

On-demand load-matching technology is starting to penetrate the more mature freight markets of the world, bringing with it the promise of streamlined operations and greater efficiency. Apps like those from Uber Freight link trucking companies with shippers that need to send loads, in some cases offering booking through a simple click. The technology could potentially rewrite the rules of transport logistics, but some suggest the full benefits of this approach will only be possible in an autonomous future….