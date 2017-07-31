Ford’s new CEO open to ‘bold’ moves on capital

From spinoffs and joint venturing to exiting additional markets, Jim Hackett isn't ruling out anything just yet when it comes to Ford's transformation. By Megan Lampinen

Ford brought in a new Chief Executive to foster change and that’s exactly what he’s started doing. Jim Hackett took over the top role in May. His first days in office have been busy ones, but they are just the start. “Ford can be a much better company,” Hackett told analysts in the second quarter earnings call. His plan to make it so is based on five main assessment areas: revenue, fitness, capital, innovation and culture….