Some analysts are concerned that Ford is pulling the plug on cars with plenty of life left in them, but data suggests a long-term role-reversal in the previously sedan-friendly US market. By Megan Lampinen

Ford may be bullish on its decision to scrap most of its North American passenger car offering but concerns are emerging from industry analysts and the investment community. It’s a bold move that could potentially revitalise volumes and profitability but one that could also open the door to some very unwelcome consequences….