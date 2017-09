The Indian market is a tough nut to crack, as demonstrated by GM's recent decision to leave. For Ford, hopes lie in a renewed partnership with local player Mahindra. By Megan Lampinen

Ford is reviving a collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) as part of efforts to expand its reach in India. The OEM was one of the first global brands to enter the market and it is keen to ensure a successful future in this pivotal region….