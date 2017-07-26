Ford appeal suggests Takata’s ‘abundance of safety’ goes too far

Faulty Takata airbags have been exploding in markets around the world, with a problem linked to the inflators and their ammonium nitrate propellant. Millions of vehicles across numerous brands have already been recalled, but fresh problems have been discovered. New tests have uncovered additional risks in more inflators installed in Ford, Nissan and Mazda vehicles….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing