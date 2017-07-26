Ford appeal suggests Takata’s ‘abundance of safety’ goes too far

Takata's defect report warns that 2.7 million vehicles could contain a potentially risky airbag inflator, but some OEMs aren't ready to issue a recall. By Megan Lampinen

Faulty Takata airbags have been exploding in markets around the world, with a problem linked to the inflators and their ammonium nitrate propellant. Millions of vehicles across numerous brands have already been recalled, but fresh problems have been discovered. New tests have uncovered additional risks in more inflators installed in Ford, Nissan and Mazda vehicles….