Fleet flubs Escape sales run despite Ford SUV record

Louisville was kept open an extra week this summer to build more Escapes, though headline figures show a 6.4% drop in June sales. Mark LaNeve puts it all down to fleet, writes Megan Lampinen

SUV sales continue to gain momentum in the US, but the recent sales decline of one model in particular has some industry watchers on the alert. At the start of June, Ford confirmed it was keeping Louisville Assembly in Kentucky open one extra week this summer to boost output of its Escape model along with the Lincoln MKC, noting at the time that sales of both models were off to their best start in company history during the first five months of the year….