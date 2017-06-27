Find out and fix it – recall awareness promises hefty road safety improvements

Regulatory agencies have been cracking down on OEMs and suppliers following the emergence of several high profile defect cover-up scandals over the past few years. The vehicle manufacturers themselves may be improving their reporting strategies but that is not being matched by the repair rate statistics. For one reason or another, many millions of owners are not taking in their recalled vehicles for repair….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing