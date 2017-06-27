Find out and fix it – recall awareness promises hefty road safety improvements

Many consumers remain unaware that a recall has been issued on their vehicle, sometimes for a potentially life-threatening fault. By Megan Lampinen

Regulatory agencies have been cracking down on OEMs and suppliers following the emergence of several high profile defect cover-up scandals over the past few years. The vehicle manufacturers themselves may be improving their reporting strategies but that is not being matched by the repair rate statistics. For one reason or another, many millions of owners are not taking in their recalled vehicles for repair….