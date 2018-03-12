February sees Brazil’s truck market growth gather momentum

More positive truck data from Brazil – Oliver Dixon analyses ANFAVEA truck numbers for February 2018

ANFAVEA has released data for February 2018 registrations, production and exports for Brazil’s commercial vehicle market. For sake of accurate comparison, February 2018 contained the same number of working days – 20 – as did February 2017.

Semi-heavy truck segment

Within the semi-heavy segment, registrations fell back sequentially by 23.7% to record 882 units. Measured on a year-on-year basis however, registrations rose markedly from the 651 units registered during February 2017, representing an improvement of 35.5%….