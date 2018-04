February was a cool month for trucking in Europe

Oliver Dixon analyses ACEA commercial vehicle data for the second month of 2018

ACEA has released registration data for February 2018 for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles for the European Union and EFTA markets.

In its data release, ACEA notes that: “…demand for new commercial vehicles increased by 5.0% in the European Union. This growth was sustained by all commercial vehicle segments, with …