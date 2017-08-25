FCA spinoff speculation grows louder, and more detailed

Reports claim that Maserati, Alfa Romeo and the component operations could all be targeted for a spinoff, leaving a leaner structure better suited to a major merger deal. By Megan Lampinen

FCA has long been mulling a separation of certain business operations but recent reports have sparked a fresh round of speculation among the investment community. Insiders familiar with corporate plans told Bloomberg that the company was considering a spinoff of the Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands along with component operations, including Magneti Marelli. FCA is not commenting on any aspect of the report at the moment but that hasn’t stopped analysts from fleshing out the potential implications….