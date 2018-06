Autonomy is acting as a catalyst for many developing mobility solutions, but there are some concerns about the lack of a definition and the dangers this can present for consumers. Celeste Dooley investigates

Cars with assisted driving technology are not autonomous, says UK-based Thatcham Research. The organisation is concerned about the liberal use of terminology such as ‘automated’ and ‘autonomous’ in vehicle marketing which leaves what it calls dangerous grey areas that could lead to disaster and tragedy….