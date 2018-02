Executive powertrain predictions: what will the mix be in 2040?

Most executives expect internal combustion engines to stick around for the long-term, alongside a healthy mix of EVs, hybrids and fuel cells. By Megan Lampinen

Whether it’s CO2 or NOx and PM, regulators around the world are cracking down on emissions. Exactly how the industry reaches a cleaner future remains to be seen. Dodgy diesel emissions testing once again dominates the headlines, as do OEM concerns about a lack of consumer interest in electrification….