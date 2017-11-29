From evolving customers to segment shifts – unprecedented change ahead for India’s CV segment

India's CV experts gather at HD Truck Pune to explore the trends impacting the industry today and in the future, writes Megan Lampinen

No commercial vehicle (CV) market has changed as much as India’s over the past few years, and the next decade promises an equally robust rate of disruption. Making sense of where these changes are leading in the next ten to 15 years is no easy feat, but the first step comes with identifying what forces are impacting the sector. This is exactly what Vinay Raghunath, Partner Automotive Practice, EY, did in his keynote address at HD Truck Pune, a conference organised by Automotive Megatrends and dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s CV industry….