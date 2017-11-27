EV shift may require material sourcing reshuffle

SSAB argues that widespread EV uptake demands the use affordable materials, and that means advanced high strength steel. By Megan Lampinen

Electric vehicles (EVs) are an important tool in reducing harmful transport emissions and addressing environmental goals. As such, supporters argue that developers need to ensure they are affordable for the mass market. That means, among other things, that they are made with affordable, strong and lightweight materials. For SSAB, that means advanced high strength steel (AHSS)….