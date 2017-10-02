EV laggards position for aggressive shift in strategy

Could a new joint venture signal that the world's largest OEM is finally taking EVs seriously? Toyota is teaming with Mazda and Denso as it seeks to play catch-up. By Megan Lampinen

Electric vehicle (EV) laggards Toyota and Mazda are pushing ahead with plans to address the notable gap in their offerings. In early August, the two partners outlined a vague commitment to EV development as part of a wider collaboration. New details have emerged as they sign a contract to jointly develop ‘basic structural technologies’ for EVs. Denso is being brought in as a third player in a new joint venture company, which will draw engineers from all three partners….