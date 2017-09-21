Europe’s market for electric CVs – driven by economics, not just regulations

We are witnessing a significant thrust by governments in the European region towards the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). A number of countries have already developed policy frameworks and schemes to promote alternative powertrains which are now being extended to electric trucks. Nonetheless, most of the conversation today around electrification seems to be focused on addressing city level challenges in the light vehicle space, with seemingly less discussion focused around the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing