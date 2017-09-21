Europe’s market for electric CVs – driven by economics, not just regulations

As it stands, electric mobility offers few models, low ranges and a nascent charging infrastructure, but this is likely to change, writes Anil Valsan, Global Automotive & Transportation lead Analyst at EY

We are witnessing a significant thrust by governments in the European region towards the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). A number of countries have already developed policy frameworks and schemes to promote alternative powertrains which are now being extended to electric trucks. Nonetheless, most of the conversation today around electrification seems to be focused on addressing city level challenges in the light vehicle space, with seemingly less discussion focused around the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments….