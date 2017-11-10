Europe’s five-star safety advances across segment and pricing spectrums

Europe’s new vehicle fleet is making steady advances in safety, as reflected in the latest round of crash rest results from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). Eight new vehicles were tested in this latest round, and all eight of them achieved the maximum five-star rating. Notably, the batch included models from across the segment and the pricing spectrums: Volvo XC60, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Citroen C3 Aircross, Opel Crossland X, Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Arona….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing