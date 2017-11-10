Europe’s five-star safety advances across segment and pricing spectrums

Euro NCAP just tested eight new vehicles and every single one of them achieved the maximum five-star rating. Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at what's coming out of the testing chamber

Europe’s new vehicle fleet is making steady advances in safety, as reflected in the latest round of crash rest results from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). Eight new vehicles were tested in this latest round, and all eight of them achieved the maximum five-star rating. Notably, the batch included models from across the segment and the pricing spectrums: Volvo XC60, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Citroen C3 Aircross, Opel Crossland X, Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Arona….