Europe tackles truck highway emissions as cities go emissions-free

September 22, 2017

Europe’s truck market could be well suited to electrification with potential CO2 limits incoming, and city-wide bans on diesels could accelerate adoption. By Xavier Boucherat

The pressure is building for European truck OEMs to reduce their reliance on fossil-fuel based technologies and turn to cleaner powertrain technologies. With much larger weights to consider, the technical challenges and costs of truck electrification are daunting, but a mixture of regulations aimed at cutting CO2 and NOx emissions will drive development nonetheless….

