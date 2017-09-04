Europe starts shift to WLTP test procedure

New vehicles are now being tested using the WLTP, but information won’t be attributed to the models until September 2018. By Michael Nash

New vehicles sold in Europe must now be tested using the worldwide harmonised light vehicle test procedure (WLTP). Along with the enforcement of real driving emissions (RDE) tests that is set for 2018, this is expected to result in a more accurate representation of emissions when compared to the new European driving cycle (NEDC) that was used previously….