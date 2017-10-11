Euro NCAP steers OEMs in the direction of advanced safety

European safety standards have for decades been the global benchmark for road safety. Freddie Holmes speaks to Euro NCAP’s longstanding Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, about upcoming changes to safety standards and testing in Europe

Alongside demands for cleaner and more efficient cars in Europe, vehicle manufacturers need to consider that road safety is becoming a growing priority. Top safety ratings are not only a major selling point for brands, but also a necessity in the pursuit of autonomous driving vehicles.

Historically, European safety standards have been the global benchmark for road safety and while this largely remains true, there are nuances that are starting to trend in the opposite direction.

Automotive World spoke to Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), to find out what will be required of OEMs operating in Europe in order to get the coveted five-star rating in future….