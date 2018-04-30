Euro NCAP raises the bar

The Leaf confirms that safety advancements need not be compromised by new powertrain systems, writes Megan Lampinen

Euro NCAP has begun crash testing under its updated protocols for 2018, which focus not only on protection of vehicle occupants but also other road users. What better way to kick off the new regime than with a top-selling electric vehicle (EV) with a well-established safety record. The Nissan Leaf just earned another five-star rating, duplicating the results of the original model introduced in 2011….