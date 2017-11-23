Electrified trucks could hold the key to advanced steering and ADAS

Nikola Motors has built its trucks with redundancy and autonomy in mind, allowing for easier and safer steering. By Xavier Boucherat

With its flagship model inching ever closer to production, Nikola Motors has been making waves with its vision of a highly-automated, zero-emission heavy-duty trucking. The company has won many hearts, and hopes to begin deliveries of its Nikola One in 2019. The hydrogen-powered semi, which comes with a US$375,000 price tag, has a reported range of between 800 and 1200 miles….