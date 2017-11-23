Electrified trucks could hold the key to advanced steering and ADAS

With its flagship model inching ever closer to production, Nikola Motors has been making waves with its vision of a highly-automated, zero-emission heavy-duty trucking. The company has won many hearts, and hopes to begin deliveries of its Nikola One in 2019. The hydrogen-powered semi, which comes with a US$375,000 price tag, has a reported range of between 800 and 1200 miles….
