Electrified and integrated: brake suppliers brace for next-gen complexity

ZF’s Integrated Brake Control paves the way for advanced braking technologies to reach the road, and shows how further chassis functionality will be integrated. By Xavier Boucherat

Along with competitors such as Bosch and Continental, ZF is one of the major automotive suppliers that will compete in the high-tech braking sector as OEMs adopt further autonomous functionality such as automatic emergency braking (AEB). As more and more sophisticated technologies emerge, however, so too will suppliers need to simplify and integrate systems, bringing down cost and reducing complexity.

David Milot is the Vice President of Brake System Applications for ZF North America. As he explains, ZF is being asked to “bring more functionality together into our brake…