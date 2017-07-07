Electrification trend is no ‘death knell’ for the ICE

Volvo Cars announces plans to go 'all electric' in the week that Tesla launches Model 3 production - but we're a long way from the death knell for the internal combustion engine. By Michael Nash

Recent announcements by Volvo Cars and Tesla have put electric vehicles front and centre in public discussion and mainstream media, and could signal something of a turning point for vehicle electrification and mainstream perception of electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and mild hybrids. However, as has become clear from the Volvo Cars announcement in particular, the way in which a company presents its powertrain strategy has the power to shape – or distort – the debate….