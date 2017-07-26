Electrification no threat to alt engine architecture developers

Achates Power CEO David Johnson believes his company’s opposed-piston engine will be an attractive proposition for years to come, even with the onset of electrification. By Xavier Boucherat

Potential in the alternative engine architecture space remains largely untapped. For better or for worse, the automotive industry has evolved largely around four-stroke, spark-ignited engine designs. But such dominance is yet to deter players like Achates Power, which sees opportunities in the face of tightening fuel economy and emissions standards.

The company, founded in 2004, has developed its own two-stroke opposed-piston compression engine, which it says has the potential to meet the 2025 corporate average …