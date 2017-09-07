Economics pushes Indian CV electrification

The cost comparison between diesel and electric urban buses in 2020 speaks volumes, writes Megan Lampinen

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market is heading inexorably towards electrification. Despite the daunting challenges of establishing charging infrastructure, bringing down battery costs, extending range and overcoming public concerns, Frost & Sullivan (F&S) predicts an imminent inflection point at which electrified models become cost competitive with their diesel counterparts. It could be less than three years away….