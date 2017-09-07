Economics pushes Indian CV electrification

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market is heading inexorably towards electrification. Despite the daunting challenges of establishing charging infrastructure, bringing down battery costs, extending range and overcoming public concerns, Frost & Sullivan (F&S) predicts an imminent inflection point at which electrified models become cost competitive with their diesel counterparts. It could be less than three years away….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing