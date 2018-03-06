EcoInCure turns traditional vehicle drying process inside out

The first commercial applications of Dürr’s revolutionary new curing technology are poised to launch at the end of this year. The company’s EcoInCure process introduces dramatic improvements in process reliability and efficiency thanks to more uniform heating and cooling behaviour. To achieve these benefits, engineers turned the traditional curing approach inside out. Literally….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing