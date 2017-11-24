EC targets cartel behind pivotal safety parts

For once it's not linked to diesel emissions but widespread collusion on safety technology pricing is just as concerning, writes Megan Lampinen

The European Commission (EC) continues to aggressively pursue suspected antitrust behaviour in the automotive segment, particularly when it involves pivotal lifesaving technology. The latest development this front sees it impose a total of €34m (US$40.3m) in fines to Tokai Rika, Takata, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei and Marutaka for cartel activity. Fines are calculated based on the level of sales in Europe of the cartelised products….