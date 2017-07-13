Driving quality of automated manoeuvres can make or break ADAS acceptance

AVL explains the importance of determining how drivers want to be driven by automated features, and turning this into applicable data for ADAS development. By Megan Lampinen

Increasingly automated in-car features are taking away much of the responsibility from drivers, but that doesn’t mean vehicle occupants feel safer and more comfortable. There are an abundance of details that engineers must fine-tune regarding the driving quality of automated manoeuvres. Get it wrong and the occupants may not trust these promising new features, and they certainly won’t pay for them….