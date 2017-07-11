Driverless cars may need plastic exteriors, says supplier

In order for sensors relating to connectivity and autonomous driving to function, OEMs will need to consider exterior body plastics or risk signal blockage. Freddie Holmes talks to the Global Director of Innovation at Magna Exteriors

As complicated and high tech as the car of the future may be, it will still have an exterior. This is welcome, if not obvious, news for suppliers such as Magna and its dedicated exteriors business, but with the influx of autonomous driving, other areas of the supply industry have less clarity on how the trend will impact their business….