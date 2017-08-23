Driver monitoring tackles much more than distracted driving

Autoliv speaks to Megan Lampinen about its new collaboration with Seeing Machines and the potential applications for driver monitoring systems, even when there is no human driver

Autoliv is extending its safety capabilities into driver monitoring systems (DMS) through a collaboration with Seeing Machines, a pioneer in the segment. Based in Australia, Seeing Machines has been working over the past few years to take its DMS technology from the mining industry to the passenger transport sector. The system is designed to detect driver fatigue and distraction through eye and facial movement. Jaguar has been working with the company and previously showed a Jaguar F-Type prototype with a DMS….