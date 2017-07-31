Driver feedback guides design on Volvo’s new VNL

Driver feedback can prove pivotal to perfecting long-haul truck design, and Volvo relied heavily on it when developing the new VNL series. The new VNL just launched in North America, marking the company’s latest offering for the long-haul truck market. Offered in several configurations, all variants include a host of updates and innovations inspired by the men and women who drive these vehicles every day….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing