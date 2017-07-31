Driver feedback guides design on Volvo’s new VNL

Volvo Truck North America speaks to Megan Lampinen about the value of user feedback in setting design direction for new long-haul models

Driver feedback can prove pivotal to perfecting long-haul truck design, and Volvo relied heavily on it when developing the new VNL series. The new VNL just launched in North America, marking the company’s latest offering for the long-haul truck market. Offered in several configurations, all variants include a host of updates and innovations inspired by the men and women who drive these vehicles every day….