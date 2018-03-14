Downsized engines could struggle to pull their weight in real-world testing

At a time where OEMs continue to shrink the size of their engines, Freddie Holmes investigates why Mazda’s flagship European SUV has diverged from the norm in order to meet new emissions and fuel economy standards

Mazda is confident that ‘rightsizing’ of its engines will prove a sound investment when it comes to meeting real-world performance and efficiency tests.

One of the top selling variants of its CX-5 SUV utilises the SKYACTIV-D 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, a comparatively larger cubic capacity than many competitor platforms. Today, it is common for a European SUV or large crossover to feature a downsized diesel unit of between 1.6- and 2.0-litres, and…