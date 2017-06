Don’t expect much from US market in June

Positioned between the two big holiday sales events of Memorial Day and Labor Day, June has never been one of the strongest sales months. By Megan Lampinen

Approaching the half-way mark through 2017, the US light vehicle market appears on track for a modest decline. “The first half of 2017 has been a bit sluggish – the year has showed declines from the record setting 2016,” Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds Executive Director of Industry Analysis, told Automotive World….