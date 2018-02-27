Diesel’s decline may prove segment specific

Diesel demand may be in a nosedive, but not necessarily in response to dieselgate, writes Megan Lampinen

The diesel debate has been thrust into the spotlight yet again by reports that FCA will phase out the fuel option in its passenger car line-up. Apparently, the company may keep it on offer with the Ram pick-up range. The OEM itself is keeping quiet but the Financial Times is quoting unnamed sources as stating that the official plan will be announced as part of a new business strategy on 1 June. …