Diesel summit solution lies in software upgrade

Passions are running high as German OEMs meet with government in Berlin to discuss the future of diesel. This diesel summit comes amid growing concerns about real-world NOx emissions, fudging of emissions testing and possible cartel activity around diesel technology. For those OEMs that have invested heavily in the technology, and the government that has actively supported it, the pressure is on….