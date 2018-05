A growing list of OEMs are moving away from diesel but the headlines can be misleading. Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at what's going on with the latest powertrain announcements

While the imminence of diesel’s demise remains hotly debated, Volvo has become the latest OEM to distance itself from the fuel. It’s not yet cutting ties but it’s clearly keen to lessen its reliance on what could prove a costly and unpopular option….