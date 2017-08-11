Delphi feels out monetisation potential of smart cities

Delphi is working to understand how autonomy and data fit into smart cities, and how to participate in potential profit pools. By Megan Lampinen

Delphi has been applying its electrical and safety expertise towards autonomous technology development, but more recent projects take it closer into smart city solutions. Singapore is one of the leading cities on this front, and Delphi has been working with the local authorities on an automated taxi project. More recently, it unveiled plans to begin similar testing in the US….