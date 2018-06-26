Home > Analysis > Deep learning crucial for the global success of automotive autonomy

Deep learning crucial for the global success of automotive autonomy

June 26, 2018

Artificial intelligence that is capable of mimicking human decision-making could be the key to the progress of automation in various automotive markets. By Celeste Dooley

For the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in vehicles, a human-like level of intelligence is required in order for consumers to be willing to sacrifice partial or even total control of a vehicle, in spite of the fact that most vehicle-related incidents are caused by human error. Deep learning (DL) uses algorithms that enable the software to independently make decisions based on the contextualisation of gathered data.

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018