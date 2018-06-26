Deep learning crucial for the global success of automotive autonomy

Artificial intelligence that is capable of mimicking human decision-making could be the key to the progress of automation in various automotive markets. By Celeste Dooley

For the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in vehicles, a human-like level of intelligence is required in order for consumers to be willing to sacrifice partial or even total control of a vehicle, in spite of the fact that most vehicle-related incidents are caused by human error. Deep learning (DL) uses algorithms that enable the software to independently make decisions based on the contextualisation of gathered data.

…