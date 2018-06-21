Cyber security engineers hone in on ELD vulnerabilities for truckers

Connected technology offers tremendous benefits for the trucking industry, but at a cost. A proliferation of in-cab software and fleet telematics systems can provide dramatic improvements in efficiencies, helping with safety, uptime, fuel efficiency and paperwork. However, these connected systems simultaneously expose the vehicle and the operators to cyber attacks. …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing