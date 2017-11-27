Home > Analysis > Cyber security for autonomous vehicles: where are the threats?

Cyber security for autonomous vehicles: where are the threats?

November 27, 2017

Steven Brower and Eric Kennedy consider the importance of cyber security in the development of self-driving vehicle technology

The design, operation, and public deployment of autonomous vehicles is likely to be one of the most significant engineering challenges that vehicle manufacturers, component suppliers and software and design services will ever face. It is also likely to be one of the most rewarding and impactful. Indeed, we may not see a more meaningful advancement in the industry for another generation….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017