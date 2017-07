CV tyre data at the 2017 midway point: solid, but no great surprises

North America continues to outperform, Europe remains notably strong. Oliver Dixon pores over Michelin’s June 2017 commercial vehicle tyre data

Michelin has published data for commercial tyre shipments in June with the commentary that: “Sharp decline in RT (Aftermarket) demand in June driven by slowing fleet sales; in North America strong OE demand weighing on RT market supply.”…