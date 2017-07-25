Cutting-edge colours translate lifestyle trends

How does the rise of the sharing economy or digital trends impact the automotive colour palette? PPG and BASF speak to Megan Lampinen about predicting colour trends

Vehicle body design, fuel economy and connected in-car technology are all big purchase influencers, but automotive colour can’t be under estimated. PPG developed an innovate new red paint colour for Renault that completely disrupted the usual sales pattern – while red cars usually account for 3-5% of model sales, the Rouge Flamme saw a take rate of about 20%. Predicting which colours will sell, however, is no easy feat. Designers at the likes of PPG and BASF delve into wider societal developments to gain insight into future colour trends….