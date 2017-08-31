For Cummins, the future’s more than just an electric truck

Breadth of thought and future-proofing lie at the heart of the new Cummins strategy, writes Oliver Dixon

Maintaining relevance during a period of disruptive change is one of the most significant challenges that confronts any organisation. And sometimes those organisations get it wrong: Blockbuster and the Borders book store come to mind as painfully good examples of painfully bad decision-making in this regard.

This is – for the automotive industry – a period of intensive disruptive change. What used to be a comfortable place defined by regulation and customer conservatism is now wracked by potential change. Electrification, autonomy, demographic shifts and urbanisation are but four obvious disruptors and to these we will be likely to add …