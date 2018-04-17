Crunch time for GKN shareholders with May delisting confirmed

Melrose is claiming a victory with 81.8% of GKN shareholder acceptance but unions and politicians continue to express concerns about the deal, writes Megan Lampinen

UK engineering giant GKN is about to exit the London Stock Exchange following its acquisition by Melrose Industries. The takeover specialist announced in late March that more than half of GKN shareholders voted to accept its hostile takeover bid, against the advice of GKN management and the urgings of Dana, which also wanted to acquire it….