Cost cuts needed, and now: Brexit ups the pressure on Vauxhall union

PSA has warned that Vauxhall needs to improve its manufacturing competitiveness. With local sales falling and the uncertainty of Brexit, the government may need to step in, writes Megan Lampinen

The pressure is on for Vauxhall to prove itself a viable manufacturing location under new owner PSA. Recent talks between PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares and General Secretary of UK union Unite, Len McCluskey, suggest there will need to be considerable compromise in any agreement….