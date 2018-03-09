Home > Analysis > Corporate venture capital – the middleman between start-up and OEM

Corporate venture capital – the middleman between start-up and OEM

March 9, 2018

Freddie Holmes speaks to the head of Scania Growth Capital, the OEM’s corporate venture capital firm deployed to scout out emerging talent

The global trucking industry is fast-approaching a period of significant change, and manufacturers have been pushed to hunt down specialists in emerging technologies.

Back in February 2017, Scania launched a venture capital (VC) fund to invest in high-growth companies with a ‘strategic relevance’ to the trucking industry, and the wider ‘Scania Ecosystem’. This has been an approach taken by many global players in the automotive industry, from large Tier 1 suppliers to passenger car OEMs and other truck and bus manufacturers. Volvo Group Venture Capital, for example, has operated since 1997 and has invested in the likes of platooning start-up Peloton and Decisiv, which develops software as a service (SaaS) for truck fleets….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018